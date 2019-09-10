The play is designed for people who have never even heard of Jane Austen

This is an adaptation like no other. Glasgow-based theatre company Blood of the Young’s take on a beloved novel draws on over 200 years of romantic pop history.

Six young women have a story to tell.

You might have seen them, emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate, making sure those above stairs find their happy ending. Of course, they’ve always been running the show—after all “You can’t have a whirlwind romance without clean bedding”.

But tonight, the servants are also playing every part.

Writer and performer Isobel McArthur said, “This adaptation sees a cast of servants multi-role-ing to tell the story of Pride and Prejudice.

“Audiences don’t need to have even heard of Jane Austen or her novels.

“This show is simply for anyone who enjoys a great night out full of colour, music and laughter.

“I’d encourage anybody put off by the associated stuffiness or frilly corsetry of the Austen legacy to give this a go.

“And I’d tell those who love Austen not to worry because we do, too.

“This is a deeply affectionate re-telling of her brilliant, enduring story.”

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) is at the Bristol Old Vic until Sat 28 September, and then on tour

Northern Stage, Newcastle 2—12 October 2019

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 15 October—2 November 2019

The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, 24 January—15 February 2020

Leeds Playhouse, 25—29 February 2020

Nuffield Southampton Theatres, 17—28 March 2020