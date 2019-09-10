Back the indefinite walkout by PCS members in London

Low paid workers on indefinite strike were “loudly applauded” by delegates at the TUC union federation’s congress in Brighton this week.

The PCS union members work for outsourcers ISS and Aramark at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in central London.

They want the London Living Wage of £10.55 an hour, along with increased sick pay and holiday entitlement.

Cleaners and caterers have been on indefinite strike since 15 July. They’ve been joined by receptionists, security guards, porters and post room staff, on a two-week strike running from Monday of last week until this Friday.

Those workers are set to stage a programme of rolling action from 30 September.

Ana Joaquim, one of those on indefinite strike, told Socialist Worker, “Life is London is too expensive.

“They should have consideration for their staff. We want dignity and respect.

“They shouldn’t speak to us as if we are nothing or just a number. Without us, nothing would be running.”

Speaking at the TUC congress, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said strikers “are striking for everything best in our tradition—the right to be brought back into the public sector”.

What can you do?