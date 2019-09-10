Sacking scrapped at DVSA

Striking IT workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) saw off bullying bosses’ attempts to sack a union member last week.

Managers tried to sack an agency worker for joining striking colleagues on a picket line outside their workplace in Nottingham.

But the strikers’ PCS union challenged the bosses—and forced them to reinstate him within the hour.

One worker involved said it was typical of how bosses treat the workers there.

“There’s been a quite a lot of bullying and harassment,” he told Socialist Worker.

He added that management had refused to talks at mediator Acas.

“It shows they must know they’re in the wrong” he said.

The IT workers at DVSA offices in Nottingham and Swansea began the third week of their month-long strike on Monday.

They are part of a long-running battle against staff shortages and bosses’ plans to increase working hours.

Their strike is part of a plan of rolling action across the DVSA, which could also involve driving examiners.

The worker in Nottingham told Socialist Worker their strike was having an impact.

“At the moment there’s hardly anyone in there,” he said.

Strikers planned to travel to London this week to support strikers at the department for Business, Innovation and Industrial Strategy.

Donate to the strike fund—account number: 20331490, sort code: 608301, quoting the reference DVSA Strike Fund. Send solidarity messages to Midsbargaining@pcs.org.uk