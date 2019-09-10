We need mass action over severe climate threat

Earth is careering towards climate change so severe that there will be an “irrefutable toll on human life”.

That’s the finding of a new report by the Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA).

The report—involving 18 countries including Britain—called for £1.46 trillion investments in five key areas.

It said this would help people—many of them the poorest in the world—to cope with extreme weather, rising sea levels and higher temperatures.

Key recommendations include early warning systems, protecting mangrove forests, climate-resilient infrastructure, drought-resistant crops, and investment in water resources.

It said a “revolution” in understanding, planning and finance was urgently needed before the COP26 climate talks in December 2020.

“We must apply these revolutions to the key economic systems affected by climate change,” it continued. The report comes ahead of the 20 September strike for the climate (see pages 10&11) and Extinction Rebellion’s International Rebellion from 7 October.

These mobilisations are set to see tens of thousands take to the streets to demand urgent action.

The GCA blasted politicians’ lack of “political will” to tackle climate catastrophe.

A bigger movement involving a mass of people can win the change we need.