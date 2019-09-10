Asda workers say, ‘Give us a better deal’

Asda supermarket workers held protests across Britain last week as part of their fight against punitive new contracts.

The protests, organised by the workers’ GMB union, took place in Liverpool, Hull, Crewe, Sheffield and other cities across Britain.

The action came as the GMB revealed that bosses were threatening to take away sick pay unless workers signed up to the new contract.

The company has already threatened to sack and “reengage” workers next month.

Gary Carter, a GMB national officer, said, “Asda workers already feel like they are being treated like dirt over this damaging new contract.

“Now they are being punished again.

“If they stand up for their rights, do not sign up to the inferior terms, Asda has said they won’t get their contractual sick pay.

He added, “By imposing this new contract with the contractual changes it brings Asda is forcing people to choose between looking after their disabled son, elderly mother or vulnerable wife and losing their job.

“We’re calling on Asda to respect its workforce and offer dedicated, long-serving staff a better deal.” The GMB should launch a ballot for strikes.

Meanwhile, around 1,500 Wilko distribution workers plan to walk out over bosses’ plans to make them work weekends. They voted over 84 percent for strikes.

The GMB union members work at the two centres in Magor near Newport, south Wales, and Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

The dates have not been announced.