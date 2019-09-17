The things they say

‘A man of great natural charm and intelligence’

The Daily Mail newspaper on Boris Johnson

‘Madness’

London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan on the idea that the City could pay more in tax

‘We are going to purge you’

Dominic Cummings’ message to a Tory MP

‘Robust exchanges’

What David Cameron says he has when he is recognised on the street

‘It is only the terror of the Marxists Corbyn and McDonnell that is keeping me in the Conservative Party’

The 12th Duke of Beaufort explains his continued support for the Tories

‘The process was ongoing we did not feel it appropriate to reach out to the family directly’

Simon Wilkinson, chief executive of Byron, explains why his company didn’t apologise after one of their burgers killed Owen Carey on his 18th birthday