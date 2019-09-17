Extinction Rebellion plans new phase of action in October

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists across the world are preparing for the next phase of the rebellion—7 October.

That’s the date that the climate and ecological activists plan to begin occupations in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto and New York.

In London, tens of thousands of people are likely to take part.

XR said, “Together, we will peacefully occupy the centres of power and shut them down.

“You can’t count on us or Greta to do this for you. You have to look inside yourself and rebel.”

Heathrow protesters arrested

Some 20 climate change activists were arrested during attempts to shut down Heathrow Airport last week.

Activists flew toy drones in the “exclusion zone” surrounding the airport in an effort to ground flights.

Five members of Heathrow Pause—an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion—were arrested before the action started on Friday.

One, Larch Maxey, was bitten by police dogs on both legs. The group said that the police response was “heavy-handed”.

No flights had been grounded as Socialist Worker went to press.

New data exposes farce of fracking

New data has revealed that fossil fuel firm Cuadrilla fracked just seven times last month before being forced to stop operations.

Fracking at the Preston New Road site caused a record-breaking tremor on 26 August, measuring 2.9ML on the Richter scale.

Residents reported damage to their homes. The Drill Or Drop fracking website said official logs show the firm has completed just 16 percent of what it intended.

Fracking causes earthquakes, increased noise and air pollution, and threatens water supplies.

Bosses pretend it produces a “natural gas” that could replace conventional crude oil. But shale gas is a fossil fuel.

Fracking should be banned.