Health visitors in Lincolnshire are still defiant

Striking health visitors in Lincolnshire have refused to back down after a Tory council leader tried to dismiss their action.

The 58 Unite union members began another 48-hour walkout over pay on Monday—after a seven-day block of action last week.

Striking health visitors and their supporters protested outside a council meeting last week.

At the meeting Tory executive councillor for adult social care Patricia Bradwell claimed, “We know we’ve got 10 people striking. If people don’t want to work for Lincolnshire county council we can’t help that.”

The health visitors were transferred from the NHS to the local authority in October 2017. They have not had a pay rise since even though both NHS and local government workers have received below?inflation pay increases.

The health visitors received support from the TUC union federation conference in Brighton last week. Unite assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail said, “The strike is unprecedented in the health visiting profession.”

Tweet solidarity to @UniteEastMids

Outsourced workers walk out

Health workers in the north west of England planned a 72-hour walkout this week.

Unison union members at Blackpool Victoria hospital were set to walk out on Thursday.

And workers at the Whiston hospital were set to begin their own three-day strike the following day.

The workers want outsourcers Compass and Medirest to give them the same rates of pay as workers employed directly by the NHS.

They are paid £8.21 an hour, but work alongside NHS workers in the same roles who earn £9.03 an hour.

Some workers can lose as much as £1,600 a year.