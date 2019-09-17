Socialist Worker
LGBT+ round up: Activists hold firm against hate on Soho protest

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2672
Activists marched from the Admiral Duncan pub to Trafalgar Square

Activists marched from the Admiral Duncan pub to Trafalgar Square (Pic: Guy Smallman)

LGBT+ activists staged a “holding-of-hands” protest in Soho, central London, on Friday of last week against a spike in hate crime.

Around 60 people joined the second protest organised by new campaign group Stand Up To LGBTQ+ Hate Crime. Nicola Field from the group said, “We’ve been witnessing an escalation in hate crime.

“Our movement was born out of rage and riot.

“We will not be driven back into the closet. We will meet all attacks with resistance.” The crowd gathered outside the Admiral Duncan pub where three LGBT+ people died in Nazi nail bomb attack 20 years ago.

Figures released last week show that reports of homophobic abuse increased last year. But during the same period the number of prosecutions fell from 20 percent to 8 percent.

Sophie, a Labour Party and trans activist, said, “If the police are institutionally racist, it’s clear that they are institutionally transphobic and homophobic.”

2,000 join first ever Trans Pride in London march 

There was a radical mood on the Trans Pride march

There was a radical mood on the Trans Pride march (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Around 2,000 people joined the first ever Trans Pride in London last Saturday. It became a focus for activists who are angry at the corporatisation of Pride in London. 

Tue 17 Sep 2019, 12:08 BST
Issue No. 2672
