LGBT+ round up: Activists hold firm against hate on Soho protest

LGBT+ activists staged a “holding-of-hands” protest in Soho, central London, on Friday of last week against a spike in hate crime.

Around 60 people joined the second protest organised by new campaign group Stand Up To LGBTQ+ Hate Crime. Nicola Field from the group said, “We’ve been witnessing an escalation in hate crime.

“Our movement was born out of rage and riot.

“We will not be driven back into the closet. We will meet all attacks with resistance.” The crowd gathered outside the Admiral Duncan pub where three LGBT+ people died in Nazi nail bomb attack 20 years ago.

Figures released last week show that reports of homophobic abuse increased last year. But during the same period the number of prosecutions fell from 20 percent to 8 percent.

Sophie, a Labour Party and trans activist, said, “If the police are institutionally racist, it’s clear that they are institutionally transphobic and homophobic.”

2,000 join first ever Trans Pride in London march

Around 2,000 people joined the first ever Trans Pride in London last Saturday. It became a focus for activists who are angry at the corporatisation of Pride in London.