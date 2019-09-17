Workers strike against ‘the uncharitable charity’ in Wigan

Support staff in the Unison union working for Addaction in Wigan struck for a third day last week.

Bosses have reneged on their promise to honour the NHS pay rise following privatisation.

“It’s vital we win this,” said striker Kathryn. “We’ve done everything to try and discuss this with Addaction and followed all the procedures, and still we got nowhere.

“They’re not even recognising the trade union. For a charity they’re not being very charitable.”

“We’ve all been let down” said Lloyd.

Phil and Dan have had years of experience working for the NHS. “There’s been a complete change in values—now it’s all about money and profit,” they said.

Scary

“The decision to strike was scary and hasn’t been an easy one” said John. “I’ve been amazed and humbled by the amount of support we’ve received from the unions, the trades council, NHS colleagues, members of the public and local MPs.”

The strikers’ determination to win is impressive. Vulnerable people who use the service have joined picket lines, together with members of other unions showing solidarity and support.

Pickets have been invited to other union branches and hardship funds are being organised. Messages of support are coming in.

A rally at the end of the third day’s strike heard Wigan MP Lisa Nandy express wholehearted support for the strikers. Union officials said they are determined to turn this into a national issue.