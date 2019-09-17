Transport round up: Tube workers vote for strikes

Members of the RMT union on the Central, Jubilee, District and Northern lines have voted overwhelmingly for action short of a strike over excessive track noise.

Tube workers on the District line have voted 95 percent vote for action over attacks at work.

They are going to work from “within a place of safety when lone-working”. The action is set to start on 27 September.

Cross Country Trains workers announce overtime ban

Workers on Cross Country Trains have announced two new overtime bans from 26 September as part of a long-running dispute.

Sleeper bosses risk dispute

Bosses could be sleepwalking in a dispute after RMT union members have announced plans to walk out on the Caledonian Sleeper for 36 hours from 29 September.

They say operator Serco has “reneged on plans to address serious concerns”