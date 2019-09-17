Local government round up: Picket at Bromley libraries ahead of talks

Talks between bosses and striking library workers in south east London were set to take place as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

Unite union members working in Bromley libraries have been on all-out strike since 6 June.

They returned to the picket line last week in their long-running dispute with Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

Pickets and supporters chanted, “GLL go to hell, take your library cuts as well!”

The workers are battling over staffing and other issues. Library bosses have failed to fill vacancies and want to bring in a new staff structure which would mean job losses. Shadow minister Andrew Gwynne MP joined the picket line and highlighted Labour’s manifesto commitment to bring services back in house.

It is good that Labour is making these promises.

But the Bromley strikers are right to fight for jobs and services now, not wait for a Labour government to stop outsourcing.

If bosses don’t back down, the union movement must give its support to make sure this important battle can win.

Donate to the strike fund—account name Bromley Unite LE/531, account number 20272821, sort code 60-83-01

Bradford vote to bring library bosses to book

The Unite union has begun a ballot for strikes for library and museum workers in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Workers at the 14 sites have suffered a decade of cuts imposed by Bradford district council.

They face £950,000 worth of cuts this year—and a further £1 million from April of next year. The ballot ends on 27 September.