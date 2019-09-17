Nottingham College workers holds defiant action

A strike at Nottingham College on Wednesday of last week drew between 20 and 25 strikers picketing at all five college sites for the first day.

The action is against new contracts, drastic cuts in terms and conditions, and sacking of members who refused to sign.

This was in addition to the bullying environment generally affecting other local and national disputes.

Calculations show that the extra funding the government has promised to the FE sector in the previous week would mean over £1.2 million extra funding for the college. But the local employer has refused to reconsider. The pickets were visited by local Labour MP Lilian Greenwood and Sally Longford, deputy leader of the city council.

Students also joined the pickets and others showed supported by going into college wearing stickers supporting the strikers.

A rally heard speeches from a number of UCU reps, the Nasuwt union, students and Unite Community.

The next strikes were set for Thursday and Friday of this week, dates chosen to coincide with the climate strike. Workers plan a three-day strike the following week and then four and five days the weeks after.