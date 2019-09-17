Diageo workers strike to demand more than scraps from the fat cats’ table

Around 1,500 workers at Diageo plants across Scotland were set to begin ten days of strikes over pay on Tuesday night.

Talks between bosses and the GMB and Unite unions were continuing as Socialist Worker went to press.

After seven hours of talks on Monday the drinks company refused to put forward an improved offer.

Union leaders had said bosses decided to “act out a worthless charade, claiming they couldn’t afford to meet workers’ aspirations”.

The workers have been offered a rise of a mere 2.8 percent. This only just meets the RPI measure of price increases.

Diageo is fantastically profitable, and workers want a rise of 5 percent. A few months ago Diageo revealed annual profits of over £4 billion. This fuelled a £4.5 billion share buy-back that showered money on shareholders.

Insatiable

And chief executive Ivan Menezes grabbed a 30 percent pay rise, taking his package to £11.7 million a year. GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said, “Strikes are a consequence of insatiable corporate greed.

“Our campaign for a pay deal that beats the cost of living is modest against Diageo’s staggering financial results.

“A huge chunk of Diageo’s success is built on the back of the working class and rural communities that distil, mature, store and bottle their lucrative range of whiskies and white spirits.

“If any business can afford to make work pay for its employees it is Diageo. Instead we have the grotesque spectacle of Menezes and his shareholders carving up the spoils while workers get thrown scraps from the fat cats’ table.

“We aren’t going to leave this unchallenged.”

Diageo produces Johnnie Walker whisky among other brands and has Scotland’s largest grain distillery at Cameronbridge.

Strikes were scheduled at over 40 distilleries and bottling plants on different days between Tuesday this week and 27 September.

Tweet support messages to @GMBScotOrg and @UniteScotland or go to Facebook