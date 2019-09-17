No more wars over oil

Saudi Arabia and the US are driving closer to war with Iran, following drone strikes on Saudi Arabian oil plants last Saturday.

Iran has denied it was behind the attack. And the Houthis—a group that has been fighting the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for the past four years—claimed responsibility.

There are other reports that the drones were launched from Iraq. But if it was the Houthis then they have good reason to hit back. The Western-backed Saudi war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed 8 million to the verge of starvation.

Yet with no evidence US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tweeted, “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

And Donald Trump announced that the US was “locked and loaded” and awaiting communication from Saudi Arabia regarding what it wanted to do.

Trump makes contradictory statements about Iran. Sometimes he says he doesn’t war, then he makes violent threats. Israel has also urged on US and Saudi military action against Iran.

The great powers’ rivalry over control of the Middle East and its oil supplies could lead once again to terrible war and more horrors for the ordinary people of the region.

There must be no more wars for oil, no more imperialist lies that lead to slaughter.

We say no to war with Iran.