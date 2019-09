everyone to send us a brief report and picture immediately when something happens throughout the day to reports@socialistworker.co.uk

More strike rallies can be found at ukscn.org/events/

Where to find your nearest climate strike rally

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links