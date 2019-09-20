20 September global climate strikes—as they happen

7:15am

Huge strikes and rallies

Hundreds of thousands of people have already poured out of workplaces and schools to join the historic global climate strike.

In Australia, many cities are reporting their biggest mobilisation since 2003’s demonstrations against the Iraq War.

In Sydney and Melbourne the crowds were so big there were queues to get to the starting point. In Tasmania, 22,000 strikers rallied together—which organisers say makes it the biggest protest the region has ever seen.

The third nationwide mobilisation in Australia has been the biggest yet.

Many shops have shut for the day, and trade unionists from the maritime, education, manufacturing and electrical unions joined rallies throughout Australia.

Hundreds of dockers and ship workers—members of the Maritime Union of Australia— struck for four hours to attend the climate strike rally.

They were joined by strikers from Fenner Dunlop—a firm that manufactures conveyor belts for the coal mining industry.

“We need to create future industries with good, well-paid union jobs for workers like me to move into,” said John Williams, a strikers’ rep.

Children in the Solomon Islands held placards bearing the slogan, “We are not sinking, we are fighting”.

In the Philippines school strikers rallied outside the Commission on Human Rights, and in Bangkok, Thailand's capital, a die-in was held outside the environment ministry.