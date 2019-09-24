Hong Kong fight rages on streets

Protesters in Hong Kong defied police repression as they took part in a 16th successive weekend of protests last weekend.

Police used tear gas, pepper spray and bean bag rounds—lead pellets contained in fabric—against protesters in several areas across the city on Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered for a banned rally at the New Town Plaza, and threw a Chinese flag into a river. They targeted pro-China businesses, and ripped up paving stones to throw at the cops.

On Monday, police fired tear gas at demonstrators who targeted a shopping centre in Sha Tin.

The pro-democracy movement has forced Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to promise to scrap an extradition bill.

But protesters want more democracy, an inquiry into police violence and the unconditional release of all jailed demonstrators.

They have vowed to keep fighting until all their demands are met.

No clear winner in Israel election

Israel’s president Binyamin Netanyahu is desperately clinging to office after his Likud party came second in last week’s elections.

Former army chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Alliance won 33 seats while Netanyahu’s Likud party took 31.

Neither is in a position to easily assemble a coalition to control the 120-seat parliament.

Discussions will now take place, but whoever is successful will continue Israel’s anti?Palestine policy.

The Joint List, the bloc of Arab parties that came third in the voting, has backed Gantz to be prime minister, saying it wants to oust Netanyahu.

This is the first time since 1992 that an Arab political group has issued such an endorsement.

But Gantz is no alternative. He launched his campaign earlier this year by boasting that “parts of Gaza were sent back to the Stone Age” in the 2014 invasion under his command.