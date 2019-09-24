Tayside pharmacists are in their fifth week of indefinite action

Spirits were high on the picket line as Scottish pharmacy workers began their fifth week of an indefinite strike on Monday.

Unite union members at Tayside NHS are fighting against a “flawed job evaluation” that left “some workers on lower grades than they should be”.

Hopes of a local resolution have fallen apart twice since the 39 workers walked out on 19 August.

The dispute is now set to go to the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (Stac), a Scotland-wide joint body for bosses and unions. Unite planned to submit documents to Stac this week.

But workers aren’t leaving the picket line until the process is finished and have been drumming up support for their fight.

They joined the global climate strike rally in Dundee and a Dundee Against Austerity protest last week.

Scottish National Party MPs Peter Wishart and Chris Law visited both the Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary picket lines.

Workers were angered after Tayside NHS health last week claimed that Unite failed to take up an earlier offer to meet with an evaluation committee.

A statement from workers said, “We never ‘failed’ to take up an earlier offer. We wanted NHS Tayside to take responsibility and follow their own processes and complete the evaluation process locally to allow members a right of appeal.”

A local job evaluation panel was supposed to deliver its final decision on 4 September.

But “consistency checking” its decision could not take place after a workers’ representative pulled out of the panel.

Tayside NHS bosses claimed they couldn’t find a replacement—which workers said was “hard to believe”.

Trade unionists should support the Tayside workers.

Donate at bit.ly/UniteTayside or phone Unite Dundee on 01328 227369