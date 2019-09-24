Education round up: Support staff strike over pay at Liverpool university

Workers at the University of Liverpool have launched a programme of industrial action.

The Unite union members were set to walk out for 48 hours over pay and changes to terms and conditions from Friday of this week.

It followed a successful walkout on Tuesday this week and Saturday last week.

Bosses propose changes that could see the workers £3,000 a year worse off. Workers received solidarity from Labour Party members and other trade unionists.

Unite has called on other workers to “join us on one of the strike dates or during your lunch break”.

Tweet support at @Unite_NorthWest Join the picket lines from 7am until 1pm on strike days at University Square, Brownlow Hill/Mount Pleasant L69 7ZX and Bedford House, Oxford Street Control Room, L69 7ZP

Solid action at Nottingham College

UCU union members at Nottingham College began a three-day strike against new contracts on Monday.

The second day of last week’s walkout on Friday coincided with the global climate strike.

UCU rep Railene told Socialist Worker, “Climate change is affecting everybody—students, workers, pensioners.

“We have to realise that forcing governments to take notice and act is everyone’s responsibility.”

College bosses want to impose new contracts that would slash pay for many workers. Bosses have threatened to dismiss staff who refuse to sign up to the contracts.

UCU members have called 15 days of escalating strikes in total at the college.

A four-day walkout is set to begin on Monday of next week, followed by a five-day strike the week after.

Send messages of support to Railene.Barker@nottinghamcollege.ac.uk

Tens of thousands could walk out at universities