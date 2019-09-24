Education round up: Support staff strike over pay at Liverpool university

Workers at the University of Liverpool have launched a programme of industrial action.
The Unite union members were set to walk out for 48 hours over pay and changes to terms and conditions from Friday of this week.
It followed a successful walkout on Tuesday this week and Saturday last week.
Bosses propose changes that could see the workers £3,000 a year worse off. Workers received solidarity from Labour Party members and other trade unionists.
Unite has called on other workers to “join us on one of the strike dates or during your lunch break”.
Solid action at Nottingham College
UCU union members at Nottingham College began a three-day strike against new contracts on Monday.
The second day of last week’s walkout on Friday coincided with the global climate strike.
UCU rep Railene told Socialist Worker, “Climate change is affecting everybody—students, workers, pensioners.
“We have to realise that forcing governments to take notice and act is everyone’s responsibility.”
College bosses want to impose new contracts that would slash pay for many workers. Bosses have threatened to dismiss staff who refuse to sign up to the contracts.
UCU members have called 15 days of escalating strikes in total at the college.
A four-day walkout is set to begin on Monday of next week, followed by a five-day strike the week after.
Tens of thousands could walk out at universities
Two ballots for strikes of over 125,000 university workers are underway.
UCU union members at 147 higher education institutions voting whether to take action over pay, workloads and unequal contracts.
Meanwhile, workers at 69 older universities are also voting on whether to strike to defend their USS pension scheme