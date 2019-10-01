The things they say

‘We’re enjoying this’
Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings on the Brexit chaos
‘Highly reprehensible’
Johnson’s sister Rachel on his behaviour in the House of Commons
‘Mr Johnson could have been more delicate’
The Daily Mail newspaper accepts Johnson’s language might be problematic
‘Very encouraging’
Airline boss Willie Walsh loves news of airlines going out of business
‘An opportunity for us’
Walsh hopes to gain from the collapse of Thomas Cook
‘How dare you’
Activist Greta Thunberg says future generations will never forgive world leaders
‘How dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat’
Jeremy Clarkson devotes a page of The Sun newspaper to ranting against Thunberg
‘Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed’
Prince Harry says he worries too much