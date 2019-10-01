Prince Harry says he worries too much

‘Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed’

Jeremy Clarkson devotes a page of The Sun newspaper to ranting against Thunberg

‘How dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat’

Activist Greta Thunberg says future generations will never forgive world leaders

Walsh hopes to gain from the collapse of Thomas Cook

Airline boss Willie Walsh loves news of airlines going out of business

The Daily Mail newspaper accepts Johnson’s language might be problematic

‘Mr Johnson could have been more delicate’

Johnson’s sister Rachel on his behaviour in the House of Commons

The things they say

