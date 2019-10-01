Margaret Hodge faces reselection battle after vicious attacks on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour MP Margaret Hodge faces a reselection contest after a vote by party members in her east London constituency of Barking.

She is a vicious critic of left wing leader Jeremy Corbyn under the guise of tackling alleged antisemitism.

But Hodge has herself repeatedly pandered to racist ideas. In 2006 she claimed that white people in Barking were angry at “black and ethnic minority communities moving in”.

She adopted the racist lies of the Nazi British National Party (BNP), which was targeting the area. In 2007 Hodge described social housing as a “limited resource” and said “indigenous” families felt a “legitimate sense of entitlement” to it over “new migrants”.

The BNP praised her for raising an issue “which has been in our manifesto for years”.

Hodge’s comments helped boost the Nazi vote in the area by legitimising their racist rhetoric.

She is not some stalwart against racism. She is promoting the Labour antisemitism claims in order to discredit pro-Palestinian action and undermine Corbyn.

If she is booted out, good riddance to her.