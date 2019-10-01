Defiance in Egypt despite harsh state repression

Defiant protesters tried to take to the streets of Egypt last Friday in a continuation of action against the government of president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

In most places they could not gather because of massive police operations.

Cops used tear gas and birdshot to disperse most of those who did come out.

However, there were protests by hundreds of people in Luxor, Qena and Sohag for a second week in a row. This took huge courage.

Human rights groups say about 2,000 people have been arrested since recent protests began.

They include Alaa Abdel Fattah, one of the prominent figures from the 2011 revolution.

He was arrested last weekend, six months after his release from prison. Another of those seized was human rights lawyer Mahienour el-Masry.

Egypt’s Revolutionary Socialists said, “Once again, the regime proves that it has nothing to offer but prisons, repression and prosecution for anyone who poses a threat.”