Brian Way, 1950-2019

It’s sad to announce the death of our friend and comrade Brian Way.

Brian was a tireless class fighter and stalwart of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP)in Greenock and the West of Scotland.

A plasterer by trade, Brian worked in a variety of jobs in Britain and abroad.

I first met him when he was a worker and shop steward at Scott Lithgow shipyard in the 1970s and early 1980s.

At a time when the company was keen on landing Royal Navy orders, Brian organised a branch of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) in the yard.

He met hostility from management and senior union convenors.

This afforded him an opportunity to imbue the CND branch with the politics of Marxism.

Whether selling Socialist Worker, getting people on to demonstrations or recruiting new members to the SWP, his enthusiasm and good humour were infectious. On demos he dismissed megaphones as being for wimps.

After taking time out from work to look after his mother, Brian returned to plastering.

Sadly his retirement coincided with the onset and further recurrence of cancer. He died on 13 September.

Brian doted on his sons Ryan, Adam and Rory.

Our deepest condolences go to them.