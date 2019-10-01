Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Break up the British state

Issue No. 2674
d

The battle for Scottish independence must be linked to a fight for social transformation (Pic: Andrew Mcgowan)

The crisis in official politics has made the break-up of the British state a living debate again.

Socialists should be on the side of those who want to weaken and dismember Britain.

The British state carried out horrors across half the world and is rooted in imperialist looting and murder. It is a warmongering partner-in-crime with the United States.

Our solution to the Brexit conundrum of the “Irish backstop” is for Britain to quit Ireland. Let the Irish people decide their own future.

Huge numbers of people are expected to join a march in Edinburgh this Saturday for Scottish independence.

There is mass pressure for another referendum on independence. But winning an independent Scotland will require an explosion of struggle—the British state won’t easily concede.

And the battle must be linked to a fight for social transformation.

As the great Irish socialist James Connolly said, “If you remove the English army tomorrow and hoist the green flag over Dublin Castle, unless you set about the organisation of the Socialist Republic your efforts would be in vain.” He was right.

The marchers who take to the streets in Connolly’s birthplace on Saturday should fight for independence. But they also need to fight against austerity, imperialist war, racism and climate change—and for socialism.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
What We Think
Tue 1 Oct 2019, 15:25 BST
Issue No. 2674
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.