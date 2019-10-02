Questions to be answered after construction worker deaths

Why are some workers at the Bond Street station Crossrail site dying?

Workers want a Health and Safety Executive investigation following claims that four site workers have died this year.

Two deaths earlier this year were apparently recorded as heart attacks. Two more workers may have died at home, one last weekend and another on Monday night. None of the workers were near retirement age.

Earlier this year around a dozen workers downed tools at the Bond Street site over dust levels.

One said in July, “Dust monitors on the lower floors of the job have been showing red for a day or so.

“The red warnings started showing on the upper floors and some of us decided enough was enough and stopped working.”

Further papers for Transport for London (TfL) revealed two incidents that injured workers this summer. One of the incidents was on the Bond Street site.

According to documents published by TfL, "At Bond Street station, three workers were hurt when a temporary wooden bench collapsed.”

Also at Farringdon Station two scaffolders were injured when scaffolding collapsed.

The Bond Street contractors are a Costain Skanska joint venture and Farringdon is Bam Ferrovial Kier joint venture.

The TFL document adds, “There are still a number of high potential near misses occurring at sites.”

High potential events are any incident or near miss that could, in other circumstances, have realistically resulted in one or more fatality.