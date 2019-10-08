News in brief - Thomas Cook, Duckenfield retrial, jail death, Grenfell report due

New revelations have shown that failed travel firm Thomas Cook paid out over £20 million in fees to lawyers, major accounting groups, and leading restructuring advisers just days before it crashed.

Around 21,000 workers lost their jobs globally including 9,000 in Britain when the firm collapsed.

They have not been paid since.

A group of Thomas Cook workers protested at Downing Street last week, demanding an inquiry into the collapse.

Grenfell findings set for release

A report investigating the cause of the Grenfell Tower fire that took 72 lives in 2017 is to publish its initial findings by 30 October.

This follows six months of delays, causing anger among those affected by the tragedy.

The second stage of the investigation is set to start in January and will look into the condition of the building at the time of the fire.

Some families fear that publishing the initial findings the day before Britain is set to leave the European Union means they will be “buried”.

Retrial begins for Duckenfield

The retrial of David Duckenfield was set to begin at Preston crown court this week.

Duckenfield was police match commander during the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died after being crushed in pens.

Duckenfield denies charges of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 fans.

He cannot be tried for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Baby left to die in Sodexo jail

A baby died in prison on Friday of last week after a woman prisoner was left to give birth alone in her cell.

Police are investigating the death at HMP Bronzefield, Britain’s biggest female prison.

It is run by Sodexo Justice Services.

Four women have died there since July 2016. An inquest into the death of one of them Natasha Chin found that neglect and systematic failings had contributed to her death.