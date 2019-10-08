International round-up: Trump keeps up attacks on migrants

The Trump administration announced plans last week to introduce DNA sampling for migrants being held in detention centres on the US-Mexico border.

The new law is being sold as a measure to ensure that migrants who have committed violent crimes will be brought to justice.

In reality, it is a disgusting escalation of Trump’s aggressive anti-migrant policies. At present, no timeline has been given for rolling out the new plans.

But they must be opposed as part of a wider movement to defend migrant rights against Trump’s racism.

Auto workers continue mass strike

The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) has said that talks with General Motors have taken “a turn for the worse” as a strike by nearly 50,000 workers enters its fourth week.

Workers are demanding higher pay, permanent hire of temporary workers and a halt to the closure of plants in several locations across the US.

UAW vice president Terry Dittes wrote a letter to union members saying that GM’s latest offer does “nothing to provide job security during the term of the agreement”.

Solidarity has come from GM workers in Mexico, South Korea and Brazil.

The issue stems from GM’s decision to move production from US plants to Mexico, instead of reopening facilities in Ohio, Baltimore and Michigan. GM’s Detroit site is also set to close in January.

The strike started on

16 September and has so far cut GM’s production by over 8,000 vehicles a day.

UAW said that the strike will continue until all of its key concerns have been met.

Barricades fire up protest in Haiti

Huge protests continue in Haiti demanding the removal of US-backed regime of president Jovenel Moise.

Burning barricades were set up across the capital of the Caribbean country,

Port-au-Prince, last Friday and police stations were attacked.

Some sections of Moise’s supporters are manoeuvring with a multinational organisation known as the Core group to remove the president but keep the same basic system in place.

The Core group is made up of the United Nations and representatives of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the European Union, the US and the Organisation of American States.

This imperialist cabal are precisely the people who have looted Haiti.

Moise has to go but so does the rule for the rich he presides over.

Cops held in Ecuador fuel revolt

Ordinary people in Ecuador are in revolt against the end of fuel subsidies.

Protesters have blocked roads in many parts of the South American country.

If fuel is more expensive then bosses will put up the prices of basic goods.

The protests were originally led by transport unions.

Indigenous group then began major actions and called for a general strike from Wednesday of this week.

About 50 police officers have been taken hostage in various locations. An umbrella group for indigenous groups in the country, the Confederation of Indigenous Nations in Ecuador, said it was declaring a “state of exception” in indigenous areas.

Soldiers and police officers would be detained and would face “indigenous justice”.

Indigenous-led protests have toppled three presidents in the last few decades.

President Lenin Moreno, who removed the subsidies as part of an IMF loan deal, has declared a two-month national emergency.