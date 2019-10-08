Bradford library and museum workers call 14 days of strikes over millions in cuts

Library and museum workers in West Yorkshire have announced 14 days of strikes against millions of pounds of cuts.

The Unite union members at Bradford’s 14 council-run libraries and museums are set to hold a 48-hour walkout from 21 October and a 72-hour walkout from 5 November.

They plan a further four-day stoppage from 18 November and five days of strikes from 2 December.

The announcement follows a 77 percent vote for strikes against the Labour-run council’s plans to force through nearly £2 million of cuts by 2021.

Mark Martin, a Unite regional officer, said the planned strikes are “a very strong shot across the council’s bows”. “It is a wake-up call for the council to come to the table for constructive negotiations,” he said.

“The number of strike days demonstrates how passionately our members feel about the swingeing cuts that the council is hell-bent on forcing through.”

“We have had great and heart-warming support from members of the Bradford public and the surrounding areas.

“We are confident that this support will continue during the strikes.”

18th week of strikes for library workers in Bromley

Bromley library workers neared the 18th week of their all-out strike against job cuts this week. The Unite union members in the south east London borough walked out on 6 June after bosses failed to fill vacancies.

Their fears of a big attack were confirmed last month when subcontractor GLL announced plans to slash 35 percent of frontline jobs.

Trade unionists should build solidarity for the Bromley workers. And local government unions should look for opportunities to hold ballots for strikes of other workers employed by GLL.

Donate to the strike fund—account name Bromley Unite LE/531, account number 20272821, sort code 60-83-01