West London school strikes force bosses to back off

Strikes in west London have pushed Brent council to reconsider a plan to close a school.

NEU union members at Roe Green Infants & Strathcona school struck for the fourth time on Wednesday of last week against the plan.

At a scrutiny committee meeting in the evening, councillors decided to ask the council cabinet to look again at the plan.

Jenny Cooper, district secretary of Brent NEU, told Socialist Worker, “Loads of the things that the council had previously presented as fact were revealed not to be.

“Speakers included people from the school’s senior management team. The case persuaded councillors that there was enough evidence to call in the decision to close the school. They made that decision on the grounds that alternative proposals haven’t been looked into properly.”

The scrutiny committee has instructed the council to now engage properly with the school over alternative proposals. “There are alternative ideas for making additional use of the site,” explained Jenny.

“Until now the council has just fobbed this off.”

NEU members at the school met on Monday and decided to continue with their strikes to keep up the pressure.