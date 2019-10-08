International Rebellion over climate change reaches 60 countries

Organisers say rebels in around 60 countries will take action during the two-week International Rebellion.

By Tuesday morning, Extinction Rebellion (XR) in Britain was reporting 754 arrests.

In Austria, hundreds of people shut down traffic in Vienna. XR Austria said, “Government inaction leaves us no choice.

“We no longer want to watch as politicians gamble away the future of our children and we will risk taking punishment rather than continuing to do nothing.”

At least 42 activists were arrested during protests in Wellington, New Zealand.

Protesters spent eleven hours on the streets outside parliament, through a main bus thoroughfare.

Rebels occupied a branch of the ANZ bank, where five people glued themselves to a glass wall inside the building.

In the Netherlands, police pulled apart those staging a sit-in. XR estimated that around 80 people had been arrested by mid-afternoon on Monday.

A rebel kitchen was seized in Amsterdam, where police blocked residents who wanted to bring food to support protesters.

Activists reported that “busloads” of protesters were arrested and carted off.

Blood

In Moldova in eastern Europe, fake blood was poured in front of key government buildings, in a stunt named “blood of our children”.

In Cape Town, South Africa, protesters demonstrated outside the Media24 headquarters.

Placards focused on the environmental destruction of forests.

XR protests hit at least six cities in Canada, where activists blocked busy roads on bridges. Police arrested rebels in Halifax and Toronto.

Rebels blocked the centre of Paris in France and held some streets until Tuesday morning.

Cops made at least 28 arrests in New York, where a “declaration of rebellion” was read at City Hall and a funeral procession began in Battery Park.

At Wall Street, demonstrators held a die-in at the famous charging bull statue.

Protesters in Argentina blocked the entrance to multinational Monsanto in Buenos Aires.

Berlin in Germany hosted an evening party on Monday as rebels took to the occupied streets with music and bicycles.

Hundreds of protesters set up camp in Dublin and left a coffin carrying the earth at Leinster House, the Irish parliament.

The global mobilisation was a big escalation from XR actions in April and many more actions were planned.