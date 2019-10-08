The things they say - on the International Rebellion

‘Police blasted on eco anarchy’
A headline from The Sun on the XR rebellion in London
‘Thousands of eco warriors brought London to a standstill’
The Sun admits the strength of the rebellion
‘Demands are patently unrealistic’
The Daily Mail
‘The full force of the law’
What Boris Johnson wants cops to use against protesters
‘Uncooperative crusties’
Johnson on protesters
‘Effectively anarchists’
Tory MP Philip Davies attacks protesters
‘Where are water cannons when you need them?’
Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney tweets
‘Anarchy’
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on the protests
‘We’ve got to clear the streets’
Farage continues