Thousands rally in Newcastle to hear Corbyn’s call for change

A Labour Party rally with Jeremy Corbyn drew a huge crowd in Newcastle last Saturday. It was a sign of what could be achieved if the party began systematic mass campaigning

Thousands queued the length of Northumberland Road before the event, despite invitations being sent out only five days ahead of the meeting.

Laura Pidcock MP received one of the best receptions of the night.

She argued passionately for a £10 an hour minimum wage and a four-day working week.

She also demanded the end of the anti-union laws brought in by Margaret Thatcher and that went unchallenged by Tony Blair.

Pidcock said “left socialist politics are alive and well” and that Britain was “weeks away from our politics being tested at a general election”.

Corbyn was received by a standing ovation when he came on to the stage. He thanked those in the anti-racist movement who countered Tommy Robinson and his attempt to become an MEP earlier in the year.

He insisted that Brexit must not divide workers, saying, “Whether you voted Leave or voted Remain you still need a job, you still need a house, you still need an education.

“Our policies are about devolution of power, about investment in jobs and housing and hope all across the UK.

“It is about how we invest to create those good quality jobs.” He vowed to restore “dignity to people’s lives” by scrapping Universal Credit.

We can’t just wait for Corbyn. We need a fight on the streets and in workplaces.