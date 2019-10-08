Clamity Parker 1965-2019

Socialist Workers Party members in Kent have been shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our comrade Clamity Parker at the age of just 54.

Clamity joined the SWP about 18 months ago, but it feels much longer than that as she threw herself into activity.

She attended the last two Marxism Festivals and loved them. She then avidly watched all the Marxism videos on YouTube. Clamity had a hard life of poverty from the very beginning to the end of her life. This made her tough and resilient but she was also caring and generous.

Clamity had some serious health problems but would still go out and clear snow for elderly neighbours.

She was also joint carer with her daughter-in-law for her adult austistic son who she had brought up mostly on her own. After he was excluded even from his special school, she home schooled him.

Clamity’s death has left a big hole in the branch but even more so for her partner Barry, son Andy and his wife Candace to whom we send sincere condolences.

Steve Wilkins, Kent SWP