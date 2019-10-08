Compass strikes escalate, plus NHS round-up

Health workers working for subcontractor Compass have announced a fresh wave of strikes in their pay fight.

Unison union members at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and St Helen’s and Knowsley Hospital are set to strike on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week. They plan further walkouts on Sunday 20 October, Tuesday 22 and Thursday 24 to make Compass stick to NHS rates of pay.

One Unison member told Socialist Worker how they did the same jobs as workers employed directly by the NHS but on lower pay. “We do the same job, we wear the same uniform,” she said.

“But they get more than us and it works out as 82p an hour difference. They have sick pay—we don’t.

“They have 41 days leave—we only have 28 days.”

The new strikes follow bosses’ attempts to stop workers from speaking out on social media and picket lines during the previous six walkouts.

Tayside, Addaction and Lincolnshire

Scottish pharmacy workers on indefinite strike are hopeful of winning their demands by the end of the month.

Unite union members at Tayside NHS are fighting against a “flawed job evaluation” that left “some workers on lower grades than they should be”.

The Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (Stac) told workers last week that it will set up a job evaluation panel for 24 October.

The committee, a joint bosses’ and unions’ body, would do “consistency checking” the following Tuesday.

Workers have mounted picket lines outside the Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital since 19 August.

Workers at the Addaction rehabilitation charity in Wigan and Leigh were set to begin a three-day strike over pay on Wednesday this week.

The Unison union members want the same three-year pay award that workers on NHS Agenda for Change pay and terms and conditions received last summer.

Workers planned a rally in Wigan town centre at 8am on Friday.

Health visitors in Lincolnshire staged a seven-day strike over pay last week.

It was the Unite union members’ latest round of industrial action in their long-running fight for equal pay.