The cops aren’t on our side

Police actions against Extinction Rebellion (XR) show their job is to ensure business as usual under capitalism.

On the first day of the rebellion in London cops arrested hundreds of people and tried to move on some of the occupations.

Ahead of the rebellion, riot cops broke into an XR warehouse in south London and pre-emptively arrested people.

As they bravely defied the cops on the streets, some rebels chanted at them, “We’re doing it for your children.” Everyone will be affected by climate catastrophe, but the police will never be on protesters’ side.

Cops have a long history of using force against people who take to the streets.

In Hong Kong police have repeatedly tried to beat pro-democracy protesters off the streets.

And in “democratic” France armed cops have maimed scores of Yellow Vest protesters. Violence and arrests are not the work of a “few rotten apples” in the police force.

The police force is an arm of the state.

And the state is not accountable to ordinary people—it is a capitalist state that our rulers use to protect their profit-making ability and their power.

The majority of police time is not spent “solving crimes”, and they focus mainly on thefts against the rich—while corporate criminals get off.