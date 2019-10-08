Battle for rights at HS2 site AND unions’ round-up

Angry members of the Unite union London and Eastern construction branch blocked all the entrances to the main HS2 site in Euston, north London, on Friday last week.

Employers Skanksa and Costain are accused by the union of failing to meet their agreed obligations negotiated some time ago.

These include allowing union officials access to workers on the site and allowing workers to elect their own union reps.

The workers on site are also being paid considerably less in overtime and allocated fewer holiday days than workers doing similar work on other HS2 sites.

Wilko workers to walk out over ‘brutal’ weekenders

Around 2,000 Wilko distribution workers were set to strike on Friday of this week and Monday of next week.

GMB union members at hubs in Magor in South Wales and Worksop in Nottinghamshire are angry over a “brutal” new weekend rota.

One worker, who had worked all but one Saturday since March, said, “I feel like a zombie most of the time.

“I felt like quitting at one point but why should I have to give up my job after almost two decades? I’ve never gone on strike before but I will now. Something needs to be done, they have to listen to us.”

Distribution workers have immense power to disrupt supply chains for Wilko bosses.

eCourier workers set to deliver strike

eCourier workers, members of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) were set to walk out for two days from Thursday this week.

They are demanding permanent contracts and the London Living Wage of at least £10.55 per hour.

The company is a subsidiary of Royal Mail. The strike will impact deliveries to NHS London and Goldman Sachs bank among others.

IWGB vice president and eCourier worker Max Dewhurst said, “Couriers are often dismissed without cause, pressured by controllers and forced to pay absurd charges.

Greenwich housing workers back strikes

Around 120 housing repair workers at Greenwich council in south east London have voted to strike.

The Unite union members voted by 95 percent for strikes against a new pay structure that could slash pay by up to 20 percent.

Ripley Forbo workers will not be floored

Over 70 workers at Forbo Flooring UK in Ripley, Derbyshire, plan to hold ten 48-hour strikes over a “paltry” pay offer.

The Unite union members are set to walk out for the first time on Tuesday of next week.

Stop closures on London Overground

RMT union members planned to campaign on Friday this week against the closure of London Overground stations.

Bosses want to shut Brondesbury, White Hart Lane and West Hampstead and cut ticket office opening hours at 45 other stations.