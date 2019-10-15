Protests around the world for the planet

From Germany to India, the US to New Zealand, people from around the world took action in unity to demand climate justice.

Extinction Rebellion says that protests, occupations and action took place in around 60 countries.

As of Sunday evening, some 1,463 people had been arrested in action outside Britain.

In Brussels, cops turned a water cannon on people staging a sit-in, and arrested 313. Over 160 rebels were arrested in Amsterdam as part of their action last Saturday, where people erected hammocks suspended from canal bridges.

Blocked

In New York, rebels glued on to a green boat and blocked the streets around Times Square, and 62 people were arrested.

There was a 58-hour occupation of the Big Star roundabout in Berlin. It was followed by a blockade of the Marschallbrucke bridge, where activists locked onto a giant wooden life raft.

In Argentina, the focus was on activists who died fighting climate catastrophe. Hundreds rallied in Buenos Aires on the “Murdered Earth defenders’ solidarity action.”

In Wellington, New Zealand there was a blockade outside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, with “climate crime scene” tape around the protest.

A funeral procession was held in Goa, southern India, paying respect to the Aarey forest in Mumbai, which is threatened with heavy deforestation.