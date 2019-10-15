International round-up - US car workers’ strike continues

Bosses at General Motors (GM) in the US offered a new contract, as a strike of nearly 50,000 United Auto Workers union (UAW) workers entered its fifth week on Monday.

The new offer includes a pay rise of 3 percent. Bosses also say they will make temporary workers permanent after three years of service.

Negotiations are continuing, as the new offer does not address the reopening of closed plants. UAW has raised strike pay by £20 a week.

The strike started on 16 September and is costing GM an estimated £72.3 million a day.

Algerians take to streets over poll

Protesters in Algeria took to the streets last Friday in their largest numbers for several weeks.

They rejected the authorities’ decision to hold a presidential election in December with banners reading, “We will not shut up,” “We are not ready to stop,” and, “I will not vote.”

The grassroots protest movement has rejected the December poll as long as some of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s allies are still in office, saying it could not be free or fair.

Bouteflika stepped down in April under pressure from mass protests that broke out in February.

The authorities have piled pressure on demonstrators in recent weeks by detaining opposition figures.

In a particularly vicious example Louisa Hanoune, the leader and three-time presidential candidate of the Workers Party, was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Protesters defy China’s threats

Pro-democracy protests continued in Hong Kong last weekend, while China ramped up threats against demonstrators.

China’s president Xi Jinping said on Sunday, “Anyone who attempts to split any region from China will perish, with their bodies smashed and bones ground to powder.”

Big protests in Hong Kong on Sunday saw police injuring people after rushing into a shopping centre.

Protesters threw petrol bombs at Mong Kok police station.

Last week cops revealed that 750 of the 2,379 people arrested since the movement began in June are children.

Standing up to antisemitism in Germany

Thousands of protesters gathered last weekend across Germany after an attack on a synagogue in Halle.

Two people were killed, one outside the synagogue and a second at a nearby kebab shop.

A man has confessed to the shooting, citing “antisemitic and right wing extremist views”.

The attack comes at the same time as a rise in far right groups such as Alternative for Germany and Pegida.