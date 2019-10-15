Lincolnshire health worker action spreads

Health visitors in Lincolnshire are escalating their fight for equal pay and terms and conditions.

The Unite union has announced a ballot for strikes that could see more health visitors join their colleagues who have struck for 32 days since July.

A group of around 50 was transferred from the NHS to the local authority in October 2017. But they have not received a pay rise since then—despite deals in the NHS and local government.

The new ballot involves health visitors who have been employed by the local authority throughout.

Unite says the council wants to introduce a “two tier” workforce, with different contracts for grade 9 and 10 health visitors.

The ballot ends on Friday of next week.

Tayside pharmacy workers stay out

Scottish pharmacy workers on indefinite strike over pay are staying on the picket line until bosses’ fulfil their promises.

The Unite union members at NHS Tayside have been promised job evaluation panel hearings on Thursday of next week. The Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (Stac), a joint bosses and unions’ body, would then carry out “consistency checking”.

The workers are fighting a “flawed job evaluation”.