Reviews round-up—Joy Labinjo and Roy Lichtenstein

Joy Labinjo

Joy Labinjo makes large-scale paintings featuring portraits of relatives, friends and people she has discovered in family albums.

Drawing on her personal experiences of growing up in Britain with British-Nigerian heritage, Labinjo explores the relationship between identity, race and culture.

The artist’s paintings depict intimate scenes of contemporary family life, capturing the everyday and the domestic.

She creates her compositions by fusing different photographs, collaging interiors and figures.

At the Baltic, Gateshead 19 October—23 February 2020 Roy Lichtenstein

A pioneer of pop art, Roy Lichtenstein is best-known for his paintings based on comic strips, advertising, and adaptations of works by other artists.

Iconic, entertaining and graphically appealing, Lichtenstein’s legacy remains enduring.

This exhibition explores many of the themes that interested Lichenstein throughout his career, such as the history of art, a fascination with reflections and mirroring, and his love of musical and visual composition.

At its centre is a series of impressive large-scale screen prints made in the 1990s, towards the end of the artist’s life

The Hatton Gallery,

Newcastle University.

Until 4 January 2020