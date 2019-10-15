‘Build on climate strikes’ say education workers

Over 250 education workers, students and activists joined the Climate emergency—educating for the future conference in London last Saturday.

The event was organised by the NEU education union, with the backing of the UCU university union and NUS students union.

It was an important step forward in ensuring the trade union movement is part of the fight for climate justice.

Workshops focussed on a range of issues. They included how education workers can organise for a climate emergency in their workplace, solidarity with climate refugees, and teaching the truth about climate change.

There were several contributions arguing that the solution to climate catastrophe has to look beyond individual solutions to tackling the capitalist system.

There was a sense of urgency at the conference.

Suzanne Jeffery from Campaign Against Climate Change closed the conference calling on people to build on the success of the global climate strike on 20 September.

Following the conference, some delegates joined the tens of thousands-strong Extinction Rebellion demonstration in central London.