Strike to shelve cuts plan at libraries in West Yorkshire

Library and museum workers in West Yorkshire were set to hold a 48-hour strike from Monday of next week.

The Unite union members at Bradford’s 14 council-run libraries and museums are fighting against millions of pounds of cuts.

They have announced a further 72-hour walkout from 5 November, a four-day one from 18 November and five days from 2 December.

Meanwhile, library workers remain on indefinite strike in Bromley, south east London.

The Unite union members are fighting against subcontractor GLL’s plans to slash 35 percent of frontline jobs.

Trade unionists should raise money for the workers, who have been on strike for 19 weeks since 6 June.

Donate to the strike fund—account name Bromley Unite LE/531, account number 20272821, sort code 60-83-01

Workers at Science Museum sites across Britain are set to strike for a second time on Thursday of next week.

The members of the Prospect union are fighting against low pay, after bosses gave them a pay rise rise of just 1.5 percent.

The workers previously struck at five sites owned by Science Museum Group—in London, Manchester, Bradford, York and Wiltshire—at the end of August.