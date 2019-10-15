Obituary - Alan Hunt, 1927-2019

Members of Chesterfield Socialist Workers Party were very sad to learn of the death of Alan Hunt aged 89. He has been a member of the branch for many years.

Alan spent his national service in the RAF and was stationed in the Middle East, first in Iraq and then in Palestine in 1948.

This experience had a great impact on his political views. He became a lifelong supporter of rights for the Palestinian people and opponent of imperialism.

Alan regularly attended pickets and protests, bringing along his beloved dog Jet. He continued to be active despite failing health. Every year he attended our fundraising dinner for a children’s charity in Gaza.

Here he met Syrian refugee families who he befriended. We will miss him and remember him at this year’s dinner in two weeks’ time.

We send our condolences to his daughter Shirley and all her family.