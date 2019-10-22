Forbo floor strikers aren’t fobbed off by greedy bosses

Some 75 Unite union members at Forbo Flooring in Ripley, Derbyshire, have begun a ten-week campaign to win a pay rise and to stop bullying and harassment by management.

They want a 3 percent rise but management’s best offer so far is 2.2 percent.

The plan is to strike on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as this has maximum impact on production.

Some strikers believe that bosses are holding firm because they fear the mood of militancy will spread to other plants.

There were two shifts of picket lines last week and support from the local TUC and Unite Community branch.

The strike was absolutely solid and no production took place.

The plant is on an industrial estate and lots of passing motorists hooted their support. Strike days are Tuesday and Wednesdays, and there are picket lines out on the gate from 6.30am.

Unite welcomes visiting delegations from trade unionists on the picket lines.