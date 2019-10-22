Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

UCU activists fight to get the vote out in two ballots

by Sadie Robinson
Issue No. 2677
ucu

Workers are voting at 69 universities on whether to take action over pension attacks (Pic: Guy Smallman)

UCU union activists are making a final push this week to get the vote out in two strike ballots.

Around 125,000 union members in 147 universities are balloting for action over pay, workloads, casualisation and equality.

And at 69 of these, more than 52,000 workers are also balloting for strikes to defend their USS pension scheme.

The ballots end on Wednesday of next week, and the union is set to meet two days later to consider its next moves. There could be national walkouts, possibly alongside CWU union members, later in the year.

Some activists have also organised a one-day conference to be held on the Saturday after the results are announced.

Called by London Region UCU and backed by the UCU Left group among others, it will discuss how to beat casualisation, recruiting new activists and much more.

UCU in transformation—one year on. Saturday 2 November, 11am-5pm, University College London, Gower Street, WC1E 6BT

Article information
News
Tue 22 Oct 2019, 09:38 BST
Issue No. 2677
