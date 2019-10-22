Climate round-up: ‘Saladarity’ with animal protesters and demo for ‘educational revolution’

The Animal Rebellion offshoot from XR spent the fortnight staging occupations and dance parties throughout London.

The group received international media attention after Mr Broccoli and Mr Pea were arrested during a protest on Oxford Street last week.

Mr Broccoli was released without charge but Mr Pea faces a court hearing on15 November.

Animal Rebellion is a direct action group that promotes a plant-based diet as central to tackling the climate emergency.

Groups of activists occupied Smithfield meat market early in the rebellion, and rebels later took action at an abattoir in Farnborough.

Saladarity with Mr Pea’s trial—defend the ripe to protest bit.ly/PeaCourt

Demo for ‘educational revolution’

Activists from the “Learning Rebellion” group marched to the Department for Education on Monday.

They demanded an “educational revolution that teaches the reality of climate and ecological breakdown”.

The action included education workers, and rebels from XR Families and XR Universities.

It is demanding that education institutions are “supported to make students aware of the crisis and informed about why it is happening and what responses are necessary”.

The Learning Rebellion offshoot from XR said, “Students have responded to the crisis, now educators must too.

“We are facing a climate and ecological catastrophe. Young people have contributed the least and will be most affected.”

