The Troublemaker—Fresh questions for Prince Andrew over Epstein abuse

Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire paedophile, at least ten times over the course of their 12-year friendship, according to an investigator.

Mike Fisten, a former police detective sergeant in Florida, claims Epstein had up to 13 phone numbers for the queen’s second son.

Fisten, now a private investigator who pursued Epstein for more than a decade on behalf of his victims, said he found an address book at the billionaire’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, that was “a treasure trove of Jeffrey’s activities”.

He said of the address book, “It really took us out of south Florida and took us around the globe.

“For instance, if looking at the section in London, you could pick out the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew. And when you look at that, under Duke of York, it shows Buckingham Palace, London. He has 13 phone numbers to contact the duke.”

A Channel 4 Dispatches programme shed new light on Andrew’s friendship with Epstein on Monday night.

Epstein apparently took his own life in August after being charged with sex trafficking offences involving girls as young as 14.

Virginia Roberts, the woman who was forced to have sex with Andrew, went to a New York hospital suffering from vaginal bleeding three months later, according to her medical records.

Roberts has alleged she had a series of sexual encounters with the duke, which he denies, culminating in what she has said was a sex party on a Caribbean island owned by Epstein.

She said she had sex with Andrew in London and New York and in Epstein’s bolthole in the US Virgin Islands in March and April of 2001.

Medical records reveal that Roberts, then 18, checked into a hospital on9 July that year.

She told a US court in 2015 that her encounter on the island with Andrew was the third time she had sex with him.

This is the first time her subsequent medical condition has been revealed.

She had endured “irregular vaginal bleeding” over three weeks, as well as “dizziness, nausea, vomiting” and “sharp, low abdominal pain”, the medical records show.

The royal family deny any wrongdoing.

At Harrods Christmas is for those with very rich parents. One customer of the London shop who tried to buy a ticket for his child to visit Santa Claus claimed that he was told he needed to have spent £15,000 there this year. The store restricts tickets to customers who have attained the status of “green tier 2”, which requires a minimum spend of £2,000. It reserves other tickets for bigger spends.

Doorbells designed to prevent crime are having the opposite effect as thieves rip them off the door frame and sell them on. The devices have a camera that records visitors as they approach. Amazon has been doing sweetheart deals with police forces to flog them to people raising privacy concerns.

Ukippers turn on each other again

Ukip leader Richard Braine is fighting to stay leader after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and chair tried to suspend him last week.

Braine said he didn’t “really accept” that the chair, Kirstan Herriot, “has the authority” to suspend him. He has only been in the post since August.

The move comes after Braine refused to attend Ukip’s annual conference last month, citing a low turnout. Herriot had complained that this was a “complete insult” to Ukip members.

It isn’t the first time that Ukip’s NEC has tried to get rid of leaders. Last year, it passed a vote of no confidence in then leader Henry Bolton, eventually forcing him out.

In 2016, it ruled that Steven Woolfe, who was then favourite to be the next leader, couldn’t stand.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage allegedly manoeuvred behind the scenes to abolish the NEC.

£250,000 for top cop after Grainger killing

A top cop accused of lying to a public inquiry trousered more than £250,000 in wages and pension contributions while “off sick”.

Assistant chief constable Steve Heywood never returned to work after giving evidence to the inquiry into the police killing of Anthony Grainger. He oversaw the operation in 2012.

The inquiry report slammed his evidence, which “lacked candour”.

He added detail into his “contemporaneous” log that he could not have known at the time.

Heywood was allowed to retire from the force in October 2018.

In between giving his evidence in March 2017 and then he received £259,000 in pay and pension contributions.

Heywood was “less than completely truthful” and had been “disingenuous”, according to the inquiry report.

Greater Manchester Police said no date had yet been fixed for Heywood’s gross misconduct hearing, which he is not compelled to attend.

Duckenfield ‘had chance’ to change plan

David Duckenfield “had the opportunity” to change police planning for the 1989 football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, a court has heard.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush in two pens at the ground on the day of the match.

Duckenfield was South Yorkshire Police (SYP)match commander. He denies 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the disaster.

Former SYP inspector Stephen Sewell told Duckenfield’s retrial in Preston last week that Duckenfield could “alter anything” in the police planning for the match.

The court heard that Duckenfield had taken up his new role just weeks before the disaster.

Sewell said that the police operational order used for the match was similar to one used the previous year. It did not include specific instructions for monitoring the number of fans in pens. Sewell said Duckenfield did not make any significant changes to it.

Earlier last week, former SYP sergeant Michael Goddard said new match commanders weren’t trained.

When asked what kind of learning curve Duckenfield would have faced, Goddard said that it was “Mount Everest—it couldn’t be done”.

Duckenfield gave an order to open a gate to the ground to relieve a crush that had built up outside the Leppings Lane turnstiles. Many fans went down a tunnel into pens 3 and 4, where the fatal crushing occurred.

Former SYP chief inspector Robert McRobbie told the court that Duckenfield made the order to prevent “loss of life” or injuries outside the ground.

The trial continues.

The things they say

‘I’m fed up. It’s been a complete waste of time. And it’s spoilt my birthday’

Tory MP Peter Bone was not happy there was no vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Saturday

‘My mum, a teacher at the local comp, once took me through a picket line so she could teach me. She was the only teacher in that day, I was the only pupil’

Spectator editor Fraser Nelson celebrates a lifetime of being a scab. Though some people he went to school with are suggesting it may be a Tory fantasy

‘We will do everything in our conscience to protect the lives of the unborn’

DUP leaders Arlene Foster failing to stop abortion rights

‘The thing about politicians is no one really feels any sympathy for them’

The Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine who is married to Michael Gove