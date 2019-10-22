Marchers fight cops back in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people protested in Kowloon, Hong Kong, last Sunday.

Marchers were protesting against a recent government ban on the wearing of face masks.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters, who responded with Molotov cocktails.

A police water cannon truck doused a mosque in Kowloon with blue dye in an incident cops claimed was “accidental”. Ordinary people helped clean the mosque.

The movement began in opposition to a law that would have allowed the extradition of suspects to mainland China. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has said the law is withdrawn.

But protesters are now fighting for other demands.

They include more democracy in Hong Kong and an independent investigation into police behaviour.