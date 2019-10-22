Obituary - Drew McEwan, 1947-2019

Comrades in Glasgow were saddened to hear of the death of Drew McEwan, who passed away after a courageous battle with asbestos-linked mesothelioma.

He joined the International Socialists (the forerunner of the SWP) in 1969 and was an active member of the party until he became ill last October.

He was exceptionally well read and always made thoughtful and insightful contributions at branch meetings.

Drew was a rank and file trade union activist who was acutely conscious of the importance of solidarity action.

He was on the picket lines during the BSR dispute in East Kilbride in 1969.

Drew was part of the SWP factory branch at the giant Chrysler car factory in Linwood where around 150 copies of Socialist Worker were sold every week. As part of the Chrysler delegation, he took part in the mass solidarity protest at Grunwicks in 1977 with such enthusiasm that he was arrested twice.

He played a crucial role during the bitter Timex dispute in Dundee in 1993, helping to organise mass pickets and coordinate the solidarity protests at the factory.

Drew was charged with a range of offences. A superb defence campaign was organised by trade unionists and socialists which was a factor in his acquittal.

Drew found it difficult to get employment after the Timex dispute and retrained as a teacher of English as a foreign language.

He was in Palestine during the second Intifada in 2002.

Drew came into contact with asbestos when he worked in Fairfields shipyard in Glasgow in the early 1970s.

The argument within unions at the time was that workers should be paid more for working with asbestos.

Drew was part of a smaller group on the left who argued that asbestos should be banned.

The system that Drew fought so hard to change caused his death by forcing workers to work with asbestos.

Drew’s commitment to socialist internationalism was an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.